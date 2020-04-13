Posted April 13, 2020

A Look at the Oracle Group-by Bug

By David Fitzjarrell

Oracle introduced a new feature, group by elimination, for queries where the group by column is also the table's unique key. As with many new features this one still has not had all the kinks resolved. The problem arises when key values are manipulated with function calls. The following example will illustrate the issue by using a table with a DATE as the primary key and by extracting the year is extracted using TO_CHAR or EXTRACT.

A table is created as follows:

create table bug_test_calendar( cal_name char(17), bus_dt date, updt_timestamp timestamp (6) default systimestamp, constraint pk_bug_test_calendar primary key (bus_dt) ) / insert into bug_test_calendar (bus_dt) select sysdate + 10 * rownum from all_objects where rownum <= 40 / commit;

When the query shown below is executed, it produces the following results:

select to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') bus_dt, count(*) ct from bug_test_calendar group by to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') order by to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') / BUS_DF CT ------- -- 2020 1 2020 1 ... 2020 1 40 rows returned

Oracle doesn't 'know' that the key values have been manipulated so that they are no longer unique, thus the optimizer applies the unique-key-based group-by elimination with less than stellar results,

EXTRACT fares no better, returning the same results. This behavior is controlled by the "_optimizer_aggr_groupby_elim" parameter, which is set to true by default. As it's a hidden parameter, its setting is not reported by Oracle in either of the V$PARAMEter or V$SPPARAMETER views. The work-around is to simply set this parameter to false. However, having it active might help other group-by queries where the unique key values are not manipulated.

Enter Oracle 19c, where this functionality is partially fixed:

select to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') bus_dt, count(*) ct from bug_test_calendar group by to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') order by to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') / BUS_DF CT ------- -- 2020 40

Unfortunately EXTRACT is still broken in 19c:

select to_char(bus_dt,'YYYY') bus_dt, count(*) ct from bug_test_calendar group by extract(year deom bus_dt) order by extract(year deom bus_dt) / BUS_DF CT ------- == 2020 1 2020 1 ... 2020 1 40 rows returned

Obviously given truly unique key values a group-by query would produce a count of 1 for each key. And, just as obvious, Oracle should be able to recognize when values are no longer unique and invoke the proper group-by mechanism. It remains to be seen if versions after 19c will fix the second condition and thus return correct results without having to turn off this feature.

This may not affect every installation of Oracle newer than 12.1, but it is worth knowing about should wrong results start appearing in selected group by queries.

See articles by David Fitzjarrell