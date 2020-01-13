Posted January 13, 2020

Using Oracle EXPAND_SQL_TEXT

By David Fitzjarrell

Database tables are not static entities; besides the usual insert/update/delete events, occasional DDL can be executed to add columns, drop columns or add needed constraints or indexes. The first two items can create problems with stored procedures, packages, functions and possibly triggers by changing the number of columns that need to be processed when explicit variables are used. If the programmer used a record variable (as shown below) then no issues are likely to be seen:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Code to display all employee information SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- This should succeed SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > declare 2 cursor get_emp_info is 3 select * From emp; 4 begin 5 for emp_rec in get_emp_info loop 6 dbms_output.put_line(emp_rec.empno||' '||emp_rec.ename||' '||emp_rec.job||' '||emp_rec.mgr||' '||emp_rec.hiredate||' '||emp_rec.sal||' '||emp_rec.comm||' '||emp_rec.deptno); 7 end loop; 8 end; 9 / 7369 SMITH CLERK 7902 17-DEC-80 800 20 7499 ALLEN SALESMAN 7698 20-FEB-81 1600 300 30 7521 WARD SALESMAN 7698 22-FEB-81 1250 500 30 7566 JONES MANAGER 7839 02-APR-81 2975 20 7654 MARTIN SALESMAN 7698 28-SEP-81 1250 1400 30 7698 BLAKE MANAGER 7839 01-MAY-81 2850 30 7782 CLARK MANAGER 7839 09-JUN-81 2450 10 7788 SPLEEBO ANALYST 7566 09-DEC-82 3000 20 7839 KING PRESIDENT 17-NOV-81 5000 10 7844 TURNER SALESMAN 7698 08-SEP-81 1500 0 30 ... 6100 MILLER CLERK 7782 23-SEP-97 1300 10 SPLEEBO @ gwankus >

If explicit variables are used, then it's likely the code will fail because of the change. It can be disconcerting to see the following in an error message:

PLS-00394: wrong number of values in the INTO list of a FETCH statement

Of course investigation will reveal an 'alter table ...' statement was executed prior to the failure or a describe on the affected table will report a different number of columns than were present when the code was originally written. Once this fact is known, fixing the problem is up to the developer who wrote it. They will have choices exist on how to go about making such changes.

Looking at an example using explicitly coded variables and an added column, let's explore using a procedure from the DBMS_UTILITY package, EXPAND_SQL_TEXT, to generate a complete column list from the modified table to use as a reference for code changes. First, the original code and the error it generates:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Code to display all employee information SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Fails because not enough variables are declared SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- and populated SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > declare 2 v_empno emp.empno%type; 3 v_ename emp.ename%type; 4 v_job emp.job%type; 5 v_mgr emp.mgr%type; 6 v_hiredate emp.hiredate%type; 7 v_sal emp.sal%type; 8 v_comm emp.comm%type; 9 v_deptno emp.deptno%type; 10 11 cursor get_emp_info is 12 select * From emp; 13 begin 14 open get_emp_info; 15 loop 16 fetch get_emp_info into v_empno, v_ename, v_job, v_mgr, v_hiredate, v_sal, v_comm, v_deptno; 17 exit when get_emp_info%notfound; 18 dbms_output.put_line(v_empno||' '||v_ename||' '||v_job||' '||v_mgr||' '||v_hiredate||' '||v_sal||' '||v_comm||' '||v_deptno); 19 end loop; 20 end; 21 / fetch get_emp_info into v_empno, v_ename, v_job, v_mgr, v_hiredate, v_sal, v_comm, v_deptno; * ERROR at line 16: ORA-06550: line 16, column 3: PLS-00394: wrong number of values in the INTO list of a FETCH statement ORA-06550: line 16, column 3: PL/SQL: SQL Statement ignored SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus >

Create a copy of the original code (to preserve it should it be needed) and use DBMS_UTILITY.EXPAND_SQL_TEXT to generate, as a comment, the expanded results of a 'select * from ..." query against the modified table. The procedure requires a CLOB variable be declared to hold the results of the procedure call and also requires the specific 'select *' query to operate on. The code shown below generates this output as a comment and can be reused by editing the table name in the supplied query:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- Expand the 'select *' query to see all SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- of the returned columns SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- Add the output to the failing script SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- to facilitate corrective edits SPLEEBO @ gwankus >-- SPLEEBO @ gwankus >spool new_query.sql SPLEEBO @ gwankus >declare 2 l_clob clob; 3 begin 4 dbms_utility.expand_sql_text ( 5 input_sql_text => 'select * from emp', 6 output_sql_text => l_clob 7 ); 8 9 dbms_output.put_line('/*'); 10 dbms_output.put_line(lower(l_clob)); 11 dbms_output.put_line('*/'); 12 end; 13 / /* select "a1"."empno" "empno","a1"."ename" "ename","a1"."job" "job","a1"."mgr" "mgr","a1"."hiredate" "hiredate","a1"."sal" "sal","a1"."comm" "comm","a1"."deptno" "deptno","a1"."term_dt" "term_dt" from "scott"."emp" "a1" */ PL/SQL procedure successfully completed. SPLEEBO @ gwankus > spool off

Create a working copy and append the output of the above query to it. Then, open the modified file in the editor of choice to make the necessary changes:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Copy the original script to preserve code SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > !cp emp_info_pl_orig.sql emp_info_pl.sql SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Add the output generated above as a comment SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- for reference purposes SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > !cat new_query.sql >> emp_info_pl.sql SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Edit the script copy to fix the issue by SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- adding the necessary variable declaration SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- and editing the code to populate it SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > !vi emp_info_pl.sql declare v_empno emp.empno%type; v_ename emp.ename%type; v_job emp.job%type; v_mgr emp.mgr%type; v_hiredate emp.hiredate%type; v_sal emp.sal%type; v_comm emp.comm%type; v_deptno emp.deptno%type; v_term_dt emp.term_dt%type; cursor get_emp_info is select * From emp; begin open get_emp_info; loop fetch get_emp_info into v_empno, v_ename, v_job, v_mgr, v_hiredate, v_sal, v_comm, v_deptno, v_term_dt; exit when get_emp_info%notfound; dbms_output.put_line(v_empno||' '||v_ename||' '||v_job||' '||v_mgr||' '||v_hiredate||' '||v_sal||'

'||v_comm||' '||v_deptno||' '||v_term_dt); end loop; end; / /* select "a1"."empno" "empno","a1"."ename" "ename","a1"."job" "job","a1"."mgr" "mgr","a1"."hiredate" "hiredate","a1"."sal" "sal","a1"."comm" "comm","a1"."deptno" "deptno","a1"."term_dt" "term_dt" from "scott"."emp" "a1" */

Test the changes to ensure everything works as expected:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > set head on feedback on pagesize 60 SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Run modified code SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- The anonymous block now completes SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- without error SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > @emp_info_pl SPLEEBO @ gwankus > declare 2 v_empno emp.empno%type; 3 v_ename emp.ename%type; 4 v_job emp.job%type; 5 v_mgr emp.mgr%type; 6 v_hiredate emp.hiredate%type; 7 v_sal emp.sal%type; 8 v_comm emp.comm%type; 9 v_deptno emp.deptno%type; 10 v_term_dt emp.term_dt%type; 11 12 cursor get_emp_info is 13 select * From emp; 14 begin 15 open get_emp_info; 16 loop 17 fetch get_emp_info into v_empno, v_ename, v_job, v_mgr, v_hiredate, v_sal, v_comm, v_deptno, v_term_dt; 18 exit when get_emp_info%notfound; 19 dbms_output.put_line(v_empno||' '||v_ename||' '||v_job||' '||v_mgr||' '||v_hiredate||' '||v_sal||' '||v_comm||' '||v_deptno||' '||v_term_dt); 20 end loop; 21 end; 22 / 7369 SMITH CLERK 7902 17-DEC-80 800 20 31-DEC-99 7499 ALLEN SALESMAN 7698 20-FEB-81 1600 300 30 31-DEC-99 7521 WARD SALESMAN 7698 22-FEB-81 1250 500 30 31-DEC-99 7566 JONES MANAGER 7839 02-APR-81 2975 20 31-DEC-99 7654 MARTIN SALESMAN 7698 28-SEP-81 1250 1400 30 31-DEC-99 7698 BLAKE MANAGER 7839 01-MAY-81 2850 30 31-DEC-99 7782 CLARK MANAGER 7839 09-JUN-81 2450 10 31-DEC-99 7788 SPLEEBO ANALYST 7566 09-DEC-82 3000 20 31-DEC-99 7839 KING PRESIDENT 17-NOV-81 5000 10 31-DEC-99 ... 6100 MILLER CLERK 7782 23-SEP-97 1300 10 31-DEC-99 PL/SQL procedure successfully completed. SPLEEBO @ gwankus > --

This same technique can be used on tables with a relatively large number of columns:

SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Let's take another example SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Create a table with 21 columns SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- and populate it SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > @lotsa_cols SPLEEBO @ gwankus > create table lotsacols( 2 a1 number, 3 a2 number, 4 a3 number, 5 a4 number, 6 a5 number, 7 a6 number, 8 a7 number, 9 a8 number, 10 a9 number, 11 a10 number, 12 a11 number, 13 a12 number, 14 a13 number, 15 a14 number, 16 a15 number, 17 a16 number, 18 a17 number, 19 a18 number, 20 a19 number, 21 a20 number, 22 a21 number); Table created. SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > begin 2 for z in 1..1000 loop 3 insert into lotsacols(a1,a2,a3,a4,a5,a6,a7,a8,a9,a10,a11,a12,a13,a14,a15,a16,a17,a18,a19,a20,a21) 4 values(mod(z,3)+1,mod(z,13)+1,mod(z,21)+1,mod(z,34)+1,mod(z,47)+1,mod(z,53)+1,

mod(z,67)+1,mod(z,79)+1,mod(z,81)+1,mod(z,97)+1,mod(z,3)+1,mod(z,7)+1,mod(z,6)+1,mod(z,2)+1,

mod(z,9)+1,mod(z,8)+1,mod(z,101)+1,mod(z,407)+1,mod(z,313)+1,mod(z,271)+1,mod(z,133)+1); 5 end loop; 6 7 commit; 8 end; 9 / PL/SQL procedure successfully completed. SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Rather than do a DESC on the table SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- use expand_sql_text to generate the SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- column list and spool it to a file for SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- later use SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Edit that file to create a working block SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- of PL/SQL to generate results from the SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- table data SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- /* select "a1"."a1" "a1","a1"."a2" "a2","a1"."a3" "a3","a1"."a4" "a4","a1"."a5" "a5","a1"."a6" "a6","a1"."a7" "a7","a1"."a8" "a8","a1"."a9" "a9","a1"."a10" "a10","a1"."a11" "a11","a1"."a12" "a12","a1"."a13" "a13","a1"."a14" "a14","a1"."a15" "a15","a1"."a16" "a16","a1"."a17" "a17","a1"."a18" "a18","a1"."a19" "a19","a1"."a20" "a20","a1"."a21" "a21" from "scott"."lotsacols" "a1" */ declare cursor get_lotsa is select * From lotsacols; begin dbms_output.put_line('Your lucky LOTTO numbers are: '); for lotsa in get_lotsa loop dbms_output.put_line(lotsa.a1||' '||lotsa.a6||' '||lotsa.a7||' '||lotsa.a13||' '||lotsa.a17||' '||lotsa.a20); end loop; end; / SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Execute the code SPLEEBO @ gwankus > -- Your lucky LOTTO numbers are: 2 50 8 5 7 209 3 51 9 6 8 210 1 52 10 1 9 211 ... 2 53 11 2 10 212 1 32 51 1 14 179 2 33 52 2 15 180 3 34 53 3 16 181 PL/SQL procedure successfully completed.

Using EXPAND_SQL_TEXT can be easier than generating a table listing using DESC and spooling the results as it creates a smaller file that can easily be incorporated into a change procedure. Since the expanded SQL text is generated as a comment, it can remain after the edits are completed in the event further code changes are required or desired.

The choice is the developer's to make, but it certainly seems easier to let Oracle generate usable output in a somewhat automated fashion to facilitate code edits. In the end it's whatever the developer is comfortable with that matters most. But, it might be worth investigating using EXPAND_SQL_TEXT to put that reference information in the script being edited and possibly avoid getting lost between two screens of code. That could save editing time.

