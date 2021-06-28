Posted June 28, 2021

Ten Favorite Keyboard Shortcuts in SQL Server Management Studio

By Gregory A. Larsen

If SQL Server Management Studio is your primary tool for writing your TSQL, then you need to learn keyboard shortcuts to be more efficient.

Keyboard shortcuts are a combination of one or more keys that when entered together perform some task, that would normally take a mouse click, or multiple commands to accomplish. There are many different types of categories of keyboard short cuts, toolbar, menu, window management and cursor movement to name a few.

F5 – Executes TSQL script CTRL+N – Opens a new query window using the existing connection CTRL+K+C – Comments out a set of lines highlighted CTRL+K+U – Uncomments a set of lines highlighted CTRL+SHIFT+U – Converts highlighted characters to upper case CTRL+SHIFT+L – Converts highlighted characters to lower case CTRL+F – Brings up the search window CTRL-HOME –Repositions the cursor at beginning document CTRL-END – Reposition the cursor to end of document CTRL+G – Allows you to jump to a specific line in a script

These is are my 10 favorite, most-used shortcuts. If you’d like to see all of the keyboard shortcuts, you can find them here.