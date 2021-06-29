Posted June 29, 2021

What Is a TSQL Code Snippet, How Would You It, and Why?

By Gregory A. Larsen

A TSQL code snippet is a fragment of code that can easily be placed in your TSQL script using SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS). Snippets of code often contain some text that you need to modify to work for your purpose. The insert process makes it easy to identify and modify the text of that snippet.

At a Glance

By using a snippet, you can insert a block of code into an existing query window to help jump start your TSQL script writing. Let me show you how to use a snippet that comes with SSMS to create some TSQL to create a table.

Open a query window.

To start building my TSQL script using a snippet, I first open a query window. I then click on the Edit menu item. Doing this brings up a context menu , where I hover over the “Intellisense” item and finally click on “Insert Snippet…” item, as shown in the screenshot below. Or I could use the Ctrl+K, Ctrl+X keyboard shortcut.

Insert your snippet.

After clicking the “Insert Snippet” item, or using the keyboard shortcut key (Ctrl+K,Ctrl+X) the following “Insert Snippet” window is displayed. In this display you will find folder names, where each folder contains one or more snippets related to object type identified by the name of the folder. For my example of how to use a snippet, I will be creating a table. Therefore, I double click the “Table” folder to list the snippets that are associated with the tables.

After I double click the following window is displayed:

Create your table.

As you can see there is only 1 snippet associate with a table item, which is called “Create Table”. At this point all I need to do is hit enter to have the following code snippet inserted into my query window, at the position of my cursor.