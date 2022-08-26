Solid project management software could make your life as a database developer much easier while helping you become more efficient and productive at your craft. But, with so many PM software solutions to choose from, you may be wondering where to start. Use this list of the top project management software for database developers as your guide, and you should have no trouble finding one that fits your needs.

Benefits of Project Management Software for Database Developers

Project management software can help database developers and database administrators with the following and more:

Project planning

Scheduling

Resource allocation

Budget control

Collaboration within teams and with stakeholders

What makes solid project management software? Having these core functionalities plus other features to boost your team’s productivity and efficiency:

Collaboration tools to help your team communicate via chat, message boards, etc.

Scheduling so you can plan and prioritize tasks and determine deadlines.

File sharing so your team can view and edit essential documents without having to search for them in other apps.

Reporting to ensure progress goals are being met and tasks are being executed as planned.

The Best PM Software For Database Developers

Will every piece of PM software on this list fit your needs as a database developer or database administrator? It depends on your specific needs. Luckily, most of these selections have free trials, so you can get familiar with their features and see if they fulfill your expectations and project needs.

Wrike

You will find a load of project management features with Wrike, such as customizable dashboards and workflows, collaborative tools, interactive Gantt charts, Kanban boards, templates, time tracking, advanced analytics, invoicing and billing, project portfolio management, over 400 app integrations, and more. But to truly enjoy everything Wrike has to offer, you will need to invest some time in setting up the software, which may include communication with customer service. Read our Wrike Project Management Software Review to learn more.

Wrike has a Free plan for database teams getting their feet wet with project management software. The Professional plan, for fast-growing teams, costs $9.80 per user per month.

Zoho Projects

Small and growing teams working in database development could find Zoho Projects’ low cost highly attractive for their project management needs. It has loads of helpful features for time tracking, task automation, collaboration, and more, and it is simple to set up and navigate. Other Zoho Projects highlights worth mentioning include Gantt charts, a plethora of configuration options, and integrations with apps like Slack, Excel, Google Drive, Dropbox, Github, and much more. You can learn more by reading our Zoho Projects Review.

Up to three users can use Zoho Projects for free. It also comes with a 10-day free trial, and its most popular offering, the Premium plan, costs just $5 per user per month.

GanttPro

If you run a small team that is unfamiliar with project management software and wants something full of features with a minimal learning curve, give GanttPro a look. It is loaded with features and easy to use, although it may not suffice if you seek a ton of customization from your PM software when it comes to tweaking your dashboards, reports, etc.

GanttPro excels with its user-friendly design, so you will not need to have a project management expert on staff to make use of its features. Some of its highlights include a Kanban board view, critical path, and custom fields for tasks. And if you make a mistake, you will enjoy the fact that GanttPro saves history for multiple undos.

GanttPro’s weaknesses are its lack of customization for dashboards and reporting, a lack of invoicing and billing, and minimal integrations. You can read our Review of GanttPro Project Management to learn more.

GanttPro offers a free trial, and its competitive pricing for the Basic plan starts at $7.99 per user, per month.

Teamwork

Database developers looking for PM software to help them take on client work may find Teamwork their ideal fit. Teamwork’s billing and invoicing features are great for those who need to develop databases and run a business, and it is also easy to use thanks to an intuitive design.

Beyond the billing and invoicing features, some of Teamwork’s highlights include customization, Gantt charts, board view, and Workload, which serves as a resource management tool to ensure no team members get overloaded with tasks. Teamwork also integrates with Slack, Asana, Basecamp, Hubspot, Dropbox, and more.

You can enjoy Teamwork at no cost through its Free forever plan, or pay $9.99 per user per month to start getting access to all of its project management basics via the Deliver plan.

Read: Teamwork Project Management Review

Redmine

Do you want free and open-source software for managing your database projects? Then Redmine may be right up your alley.

Redmine is ideal for development teams that require bug and issue tracking features. It is customizable and is highlighted by Gantt charts, dependencies, time estimates, and project wikis.

Unfortunately, the open-source PM software is not for beginners, as you will need someone on your team capable of installing and maintaining it to make the most of Redmine’s free features. And if you have issues using Redmine, it is worth noting that there is no included support. Any help you get must come from the online community and available docs.

TeamGantt

Small database development teams looking to use interactive Gantt charts may find TeamGantt the ideal fit. The project management software is very easy to use, and if there is something you are unsure of, you will find tons of tutorials as an explanation.

As a heads up, if you need invoicing or budgeting tools, you will not find them here, plus the reporting features are a bit scarce. But if you want simplicity and all the basics to manage your database development projects, give TeamGantt a try.

TeamGantt has a free plan for personal projects, and its Lite offering costs $19 per month, per manager.

LiquidPlanner

If automated scheduling is a feature of high importance to your database development needs, LiquidPlanner specializes in just that. The automated, intelligent scheduling feature can come in handy for teams that need to adapt on the fly as factors change. If a team member becomes unavailable or a task slips through the cracks, LiquidPlanner will automatically shift the project schedule. This alone makes it an excellent fit for large teams that tackle complex database projects.

Other reasons why LiquidPlanner may be your ideal fit as a PM solution include fantastic time tracking capabilities, excellent task and balanced workload management, priority-based planning, ranged estimation to control uncertainty, and more. It is worth noting, however, that the software has a bit of a learning curve and can take some time to set up.

LiquidPlanner has a free trial, and its most affordable offering is the Essentials plan, priced at $15 per user per month.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a solid PM software choice for database developers who enjoy using spreadsheets and want to save time and increase productivity via automation.

This powerful PM software is highly customizable to fit your team’s unique needs and supports automations in the form of web form input, proofing, and more. It has many other features like resource management, budgeting, and time tracking, but those are only unlocked via Smartsheet’s paid plans. We have a great Review of Smartsheet Project Management if you want to learn more.

Additionally, you can try Smartsheet for free or get its Pro plan for $7 per user, per month.

