How Many Databases Can You Name?

How many different database applications exist? Many people can name the most common ones such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle. Most good DBAs and programmers could likely rattle off a dozen different databases is you asked them to.
This begs the question - how many can you name?
Before looking at the list below or reading any further, I challenge you to consider a number. More so, I challenge you to then write your list to see if you can meet the number you selected! To be clear - SQL Server 2016 and SQL Server 2018 count as the same database. Different release versions of the same database count as one!
I believe that I could rattle of a dozen easily. I believe that I could get to two dozen without too much of a struggling. I named three above, and if you simply think of major software companies and variants of those you can come up with several more.
I won't say what number I ended up listing without researching. With a little research, I have generated the list below that has well over 100 different databases included.
How many did you believe you could name? How many did you do? Post in a comment on this article your numbers. Did you see databases missing from our list? Feel free to include them in your comments as well!
The List of Databases
Here is a list of over 100 different databases. Different versions of the same database were not included.
4D
Action PSQL
ADABAS
Adaptive Server Enterprise
Altibase
Amazon Aurora
Amazon DocumentDB
Amazon DynamoDB
Amazon Redshift
Amazon SimpleDB
Apache Accumulo
Apache Cassandra
Apache Derby
Apache Hbase
ArangoDB
Axisbase
Bigtable
Caché
Cemstone/S
Clusterpoint database
Clustrix
CockroachDB
ConceptBase
Cosmos DB
CouchBase
CouchDB
CUBRID Database
D3 Pick database
Database .NET
Database Labs
Datacom
Db4o
dBase
Dbeaver
dbHarbor: SQLite
DeepDB
Empress Embedded Database
EXASolution
Extensible Storage Engine (ESE/NT)
FileMaker
Firebird
FlockDB
Freebase
Frontbase
GemStone/S
GigaSpaces
GPUdb
Greenplum Database
H2 Database Engine
HP NonStop SQL
HSQLDB
IBM Cloud NoSQL Database Service
IBM DB2
InfinityDB
Informix
Ingres
Interbase
JADE
jBASE Pick database
Kexi
LibreOffice Base
Linter SQL RDBMS
LucidDB
MariaDB
MariaDB
MarkLogic
Matisse
MaxDB
MemSQL
Micro Focus XDB Enterprise Server
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Azure SQL Database
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Visual FoxPro
Mimer SQL
Mnesia
MonetDB
MongoDB
mSQL
mvBase
mvEnterprise
MySQL
NexusDB
NuoDB
ObjectDatabase++
ObjectDB
ObjectStore
ODABA
Omnis Studio
Open Sqlite
OpenAccess
OpenBase SQL
OpenEdge Advanced Business Language (Progress 4GL)