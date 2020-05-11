dcsimg
Featured Database Articles

PostgreSQL

Posted May 11, 2020

How Many Databases Can You Name?

By Brad Jones

How many different database applications exist? Many people can name the most common ones such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle. Most good DBAs and programmers could likely rattle off a dozen different databases is you asked them to.

This begs the question - how many can you name?

Before looking at the list below or reading any further, I challenge you to consider a number. More so, I challenge you to then write your list to see if you can meet the number you selected! To be clear - SQL Server 2016 and SQL Server 2018 count as the same database. Different release versions of the same database count as one!

I believe that I could rattle of a dozen easily. I believe that I could get to two dozen without too much of a struggling. I named three above, and if you simply think of major software companies and variants of those you can come up with several more.

I won't say what number I ended up listing without researching. With a little research, I have generated the list below that has well over 100 different databases included.

How many did you believe you could name? How many did you do? Post in a comment on this article your numbers. Did you see databases missing from our list? Feel free to include them in your comments as well!

The List of Databases

Here is a list of over 100 different databases. Different versions of the same database were not included.

  •     4D
  •     Action PSQL
  •     ADABAS
  •     Adaptive Server Enterprise
  •     Altibase
  •     Amazon Aurora
  •     Amazon DocumentDB
  •     Amazon DynamoDB
  •     Amazon Redshift
  •     Amazon SimpleDB
  •     Apache Accumulo
  •     Apache Cassandra
  •     Apache Derby
  •     Apache Hbase
  •     ArangoDB
  •     Axisbase
  •     Bigtable
  •     Caché
  •     Cemstone/S
  •     Clusterpoint database
  •     Clustrix
  •     CockroachDB
  •     ConceptBase
  •     Cosmos DB
  •     CouchBase
  •     CouchDB
  •     CUBRID Database
  •     D3 Pick database
  •     Database .NET
  •     Database Labs
  •     Datacom
  •     Db4o
  •     dBase
  •     Dbeaver
  •     dbHarbor: SQLite
  •     DeepDB
  •     Empress Embedded Database
  •     EXASolution
  •     Extensible Storage Engine (ESE/NT)
  •     FileMaker
  •     Firebird
  •     FlockDB
  •     Freebase
  •     Frontbase
  •     GemStone/S
  •     GigaSpaces
  •     GPUdb
  •     Greenplum Database
  •     H2 Database Engine
  •     HP NonStop SQL
  •     HSQLDB
  •     IBM Cloud NoSQL Database Service
  •     IBM DB2
  •     InfinityDB
  •     Informix
  •     Ingres
  •     Interbase
  •     JADE
  •     jBASE Pick database
  •     Kexi
  •     LibreOffice Base
  •     Linter SQL RDBMS
  •     LucidDB
  •     MariaDB
  •     MarkLogic
  •     Matisse
  •     MaxDB
  •     MemSQL
  •     Micro Focus XDB Enterprise Server
  •     Microsoft Access
  •     Microsoft Azure SQL Database
  •     Microsoft SQL Server
  •     Microsoft Visual FoxPro
  •     Mimer SQL
  •     Mnesia
  •     MonetDB
  •     MongoDB
  •     mSQL
  •     mvBase
  •     mvEnterprise
  •     MySQL
  •     NexusDB
  •     NuoDB
  •     ObjectDatabase++
  •     ObjectDB
  •     ObjectStore
  •     ODABA
  •     Omnis Studio
  •     Open Sqlite
  •     OpenAccess
  •     OpenBase SQL
  •     OpenEdge Advanced Business Language (Progress 4GL)
  •     OpenLink Virtuoso
  •     OpenQM
  •     Oracle Database
  •     Oracle TimesTen
  •     OrientDB
  •     Paradox
  •     Perst
  •     Pervasive PSQL
  •     Picolisp
  •     Polyhedra RDBMS
  •     PortaBase
  •     PostgreSQL
  •     Postres-XC
  •     Profium Sense
  •     R:Base
  •     Raima Database Manager
  •     RDM Server
  •     RethinkDB
  •     RSQL
  •     SAP HANA
  •     SAP MaxDB
  •     ScimoreDB
  •     Sequel Pro
  •     solidDB
  •     SQL Anywhere
  •     SQLBase
  •     SQLGate
  •     SQLite
  •     SQream DB
  •     Sqrrl Enterprise
  •     Starcounter
  •     Superbase
  •     Sybase Advantage Database Server
  •     Symphytum
  •     Tarantool
  •     Tecknolab Dbcloudbin
  •     Teradata
  •     TIBCO ActiveSpaces
  •     Tibero
  •     TiDB
  •     Titan Database
  •     Trafodion
  •     UniData
  •     Unisys RDMS 2200
  •     UnQLite
  •     Valentina Server
  •     Versant Object Database
  •     Vertica
  •     VistaDB
  •     VMDS
  •     VoltDB
  •     WakandaDB
  •     YugaByte DB
  •     Zope Object Database

How did you do? Did you get over 20?

# # #



PostgreSQL Archives




