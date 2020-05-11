Posted May 11, 2020

How Many Databases Can You Name?

By Brad Jones

How many different database applications exist? Many people can name the most common ones such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle. Most good DBAs and programmers could likely rattle off a dozen different databases is you asked them to.

This begs the question - how many can you name?

Before looking at the list below or reading any further, I challenge you to consider a number. More so, I challenge you to then write your list to see if you can meet the number you selected! To be clear - SQL Server 2016 and SQL Server 2018 count as the same database. Different release versions of the same database count as one!

I believe that I could rattle of a dozen easily. I believe that I could get to two dozen without too much of a struggling. I named three above, and if you simply think of major software companies and variants of those you can come up with several more.

I won't say what number I ended up listing without researching. With a little research, I have generated the list below that has well over 100 different databases included.

How many did you believe you could name? How many did you do? Post in a comment on this article your numbers. Did you see databases missing from our list? Feel free to include them in your comments as well!

The List of Databases

Here is a list of over 100 different databases. Different versions of the same database were not included.

4D

Action PSQL

ADABAS

Adaptive Server Enterprise

Altibase

Amazon Aurora

Amazon DocumentDB

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon Redshift

Amazon SimpleDB

Apache Accumulo

Apache Cassandra

Apache Derby

Apache Hbase

ArangoDB

Axisbase

Bigtable

Caché

Cemstone/S

Clusterpoint database

Clustrix

CockroachDB

ConceptBase

Cosmos DB

CouchBase

CouchDB

CUBRID Database

D3 Pick database

Database .NET

Database Labs

Datacom

Db4o

dBase

Dbeaver

dbHarbor: SQLite

DeepDB

Empress Embedded Database

EXASolution

Extensible Storage Engine (ESE/NT)

FileMaker

Firebird

FlockDB

Freebase

Frontbase

GemStone/S

GigaSpaces

GPUdb

Greenplum Database

H2 Database Engine

HP NonStop SQL

HSQLDB

IBM Cloud NoSQL Database Service

IBM DB2

InfinityDB

Informix

Ingres

Interbase

JADE

jBASE Pick database

Kexi

LibreOffice Base

Linter SQL RDBMS

LucidDB

MariaDB

MarkLogic

Matisse

MaxDB

MemSQL

Micro Focus XDB Enterprise Server

Microsoft Access

Microsoft Azure SQL Database

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Visual FoxPro

Mimer SQL

Mnesia

MonetDB

MongoDB

mSQL

mvBase

mvEnterprise

MySQL

NexusDB

NuoDB

ObjectDatabase++

ObjectDB

ObjectStore

ODABA

Omnis Studio

Open Sqlite

OpenAccess

OpenBase SQL

OpenEdge Advanced Business Language (Progress 4GL)

OpenLink Virtuoso

OpenQM

Oracle Database

Oracle TimesTen

OrientDB

Paradox

Perst

Pervasive PSQL

Picolisp

Polyhedra RDBMS

PortaBase

PostgreSQL

Postres-XC

Profium Sense

R:Base

Raima Database Manager

RDM Server

RethinkDB

RSQL

SAP HANA

SAP MaxDB

ScimoreDB

Sequel Pro

solidDB

SQL Anywhere

SQLBase

SQLGate

SQLite

SQream DB

Sqrrl Enterprise

Starcounter

Superbase

Sybase Advantage Database Server

Symphytum

Tarantool

Tecknolab Dbcloudbin

Teradata

TIBCO ActiveSpaces

Tibero

TiDB

Titan Database

Trafodion

UniData

Unisys RDMS 2200

UnQLite

Valentina Server

Versant Object Database

Vertica

VistaDB

VMDS

VoltDB

WakandaDB

YugaByte DB

Zope Object Database

How did you do? Did you get over 20?

