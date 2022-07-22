Best Courses for Database Administrators

Database professionals are in high demand. If you already work as one, you probably know this. And if you are looking to become a database administrator, that high demand and the commensurate salary may be what is motivating you to make this career move.

How can you advance your career as a database administrator? By taking the courses on this list.

Top Database Administrator Courses

If you want to learn more about database administration to expand your knowledge and move up the ladder in this field, these courses can help you achieve that goal.

Oracle DBA 11g/12c – Database Administration for Junior DBA from Udemy

Udemy’s Oracle DBA 11g/12c – Database Administration for Junior DBA course can help you get a high-paying position as an Oracle Database Administrator.

Best of all, it can do it in just six weeks.

This database administrator course is a Udemy bestseller that is offered in eight languages. Over 29,000 students have taken it, giving it a 4.3-star rating. Once you complete it and become an Oracle DBA, you will be able to:

Install the Oracle database.

Manage Tablespace.

Understand database architecture.

Administer user accounts.

Perform backup and recovery.

Diagnose problems.

To take the intermediate-level course that includes 11 hours of on-demand video spanning 129 lectures, you should have basic knowledge of UNIX/LINUX commands and SQL.

70-462: SQL Server Database Administration (DBA)

The 70-462: SQL Server Database Administration (DBA) course from Udemy was initially designed to help beginner students ace the Microsoft 70-462 exam. Although that exam has been officially withdrawn, you can still use this course to gain some practical experience with database administration in SQL Server.

Many employers seek SQL Server experience since it is one of the top database tools. Take the 70-462: SQL Server Database Administration (DBA) course, and you can gain valuable knowledge on the topic and give your resume a nice boost.

Some of the skills you will learn in the 70-462 course include:

Managing login and server roles.

Managing and configuring databases.

Importing and exporting data.

Planning and installing SQL Server and related services.

Implementing migration strategies.

Managing SQL Server Agent.

Collecting and analyzing troubleshooting data.

Implementing and maintaining indexes.

Creating backups.

Restoring databases.

DBA knowledge is not needed to take the 10-hour course that spans 100 lectures, and you will not need to have SQL Server already installed on your computer. In terms of popularity, this is a Udemy bestseller with a 4.6-star rating and over 20,000 students.

MySQL Database Administration: Beginner SQL Database Design from Udemy

Nearly 10,000 students have taken the MySQL Database Administration: Beginner SQL Database Design course on Udemy, making it a bestseller on the platform with a 4.6-star rating.

The course features 71 lectures that total seven hours in length and was created for those looking to gain practical, real-world business intelligence and analytics skills to eventually create and maintain databases.

What can you learn from taking the Beginner SQL Database Design course? Skills such as:

Connecting data between tables.

Assigning user roles and permissions.

Altering tables by removing and adding columns.

Writing SQL queries.

Creating databases and tables with the MySQL Workbench UI.

Understanding common Relational Database Management Systems.

The requirements for taking this course are minimal. It can help to have a basic understanding of database fundamentals, and you will need to install MySQL Workbench and Community Server on your Mac or PC.

Database Administration Super Bundle from TechRepublic Academy

If you want to immerse yourself into the world of database administration and get a ton of bang for your buck, TechRepublic Academy’s Database Administration Super Bundle may be right up your alley.

It gives you nine courses and over 400 lessons equaling over 86 hours that can put you on the fast track to building databases and analyzing data like a pro. A sampling of the courses offered in this bundle include:

NoSQL MongoDB Developer

Introduction to MySQL

Visual Analytics Using Tableau

SSIS SQL Server Integration Services

Microsoft SQL Novice To Ninja

Regression Modeling With Minitab

Ultimate SQL Bootcamp from TechRepublic Academy

Here is another bundle for database administrators from TechRepublic Academy. With the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp, you get nine courses and 548 lessons to help you learn how to:

Write SQL queries.

Conduct data analysis.

Master SQL database creation.

Use MySQL and SQLite

Install WAMP and MySQL and use both tools to create a database.

Complete Oracle Master Class Bundle from TechRepublic Academy

The Complete Oracle Master Class Bundle from TechRepublic Academy features 181 hours of content and 17 courses to help you build a six-figure career. This intermediate course includes certification and will give you hands-on and practical training with Oracle database systems.

Some of the skills you will learn include:

Understanding common technologies like the Oracle database, software testing, and Java.

DS and algorithms.

RDBMS concepts.

Troubleshooting.

Performance optimization.

Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization from Coursera

Coursera’s Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization course has nearly 7,000 reviews, giving it a 4.5-star rating. Offered by UC Davis, this specialization is geared towards beginners who lack coding experience that want to become fluent in SQL queries.

The specialization takes four months to complete at a five-hour weekly pace, and it is broken down into four courses:

SQL for Data Science Data Wrangling, Analysis, and AB Testing with SQL Distributed Computing with Spark SQL SQL for Data Science Capstone Project

Skills you can gain include:

Data analysis

Distributed computing using Apache Spark

Delta Lake

SQL

Data science

SQLite

A/B testing

Query string

Predictive analytics

Presentation skills

Creating metrics

Exploratory data analysis

Once finished, you will be able to analyze and explore data with SQL, write queries, conduct feature engineering, use SQL with unstructured data sets, and more.

Relational Database Administration (DBA) from Coursera

IBM offers the Relational Database Administration (DBA) course on Coursera with a 4.5-star rating. Complete the beginner course that takes approximately 19 hours to finish, and it can count towards your learning in the IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate and IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificate programs.

Some of the skills you will learn in this DBA course include:

Troubleshooting database login, configuration, and connectivity issues.

Configuring databases.

Building system objects like tables.

Basic database management.

Managing user roles and permissions.

Optimizing database performance.

Oracle Autonomous Database Administration from Coursera

Offered by Oracle, the Autonomous Database Administration course from Coursera has a 4.5-star rating and takes 13 hours to complete. It is meant to help DBAs deploy and administer Autonomous databases. Finish it, and you will prepare yourself for the Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Certification.

Some of the skills and knowledge you can learn from this course include:

Oracle Autonomous Database architecture.

Oracle Machine Learning.

SQL Developer Web.

APEX.

Oracle Text

Autonomous JSON.

Creating, deploying, planning, maintaining, monitoring, and implementing an Autonomous database.

Migration options and considerations.

Looking for more database administration and database programming courses? Check out our tutorial: Best Online Courses to Learn MySQL.

Disclaimer: We may be compensated by vendors who appear on this page through methods such as affiliate links or sponsored partnerships. This may influence how and where their products appear on our site, but vendors cannot pay to influence the content of our reviews. For more info, visit our Terms of Use page.